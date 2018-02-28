Joshua Tree National Park seeing surge in popularity
A
A
Share via Email
JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Joshua Tree National Park is seeing an explosion in popularity.
The vast park where the Mojave and Colorado deserts meet in Southern California had more than 2.8 million visitors in 2017.
The Press-Enterprise of Riverside says that's an increase of nearly 340,000 from 2016 and double the approximately 1.4 million who came as recently as 2013.
Park spokesman George Land says reasons for the surge included a substantial wildflower bloom, an unusually warm period from Thanksgiving through New Year's, and growing popularity among foreign tourists.
Land says Joshua Tree used to be a fall-through-spring park, but international visitors now make it a year-round destination.
Popularity, however, has brought problems ranging from traffic jams to crowded eateries in nearby towns.
Joshua Tree encompasses more than 1,230 square miles (3,185 square
___
Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert
-
'We really don't know:' Confusion mounts over death of Halifax university student
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers draws worldwide interest
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.