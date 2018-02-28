Major winter storm heading toward California
LOS ANGELES — A major winter storm heading toward California is expected to bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada and Cascade range, and widespread rain elsewhere as it moves south through the state.
The National Weather Service says the storm will begin affecting the state Wednesday afternoon and persist for days.
Northern mountains are expected to receive 3 feet (0.9
In Southern California, authorities have recommended evacuations in some communities on the south Santa Barbara County coast, where Montecito was hit by deadly storm flows in January. Rain is expected there before dawn Friday.
