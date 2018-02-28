Visit US Coalition urges measure to increase inbound tourism
A
A
Share via Email
The Visit U.S. Coalition on Wednesday rolled out proposals aimed at reversing the decline in inbound international
The recommendations urge leaders in Washington, D.C., to "promote the United States" as a destination and actively welcome visitors.
Proposed measures include supporting marketing efforts and designating a senior government official to focus on tourism.
Visit U.S. also wants to make it easier for residents of certain countries to enter the U.S. by adding countries to the visa waiver program, by developing criteria for 10-year travel visa validity for certain countries, and by increasing the number of visa processing facilities in high demand countries.
In addition, the coalition hopes to increase awareness of technology and trusted
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.