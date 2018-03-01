American to sell no-frills tickets for Europe flights
FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines says it will start selling no-frills tickets on some flights to Europe in a few weeks.
American says customers who buy a "basic economy" ticket will get the cheapest available fare but they'll pay a fee to check a bag.
They also won't be able eligible for upgrades, and they'll board after most other passengers.
American says, however, that they'll get the same snacks, meals and soft drinks as other passengers in economy class.
"Basic economy" is designed to compete against discount airlines, but it also nudges some customers to buy a pricier ticket.
American's announcement Thursday matches a similar move by rival Delta Air Lines.
American says it will start selling the tickets in April but isn't saying when flights will start or where they will fly.
