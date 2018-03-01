Several members of Congress on a 'civil rights pilgrimage'
A
A
Share via Email
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several members of Congress are opening a three-day tour of sites connected to the civil rights era, starting with a visit to the National Civil Rights Museum in Tennessee.
Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander and U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Memphis Democrat, are among lawmakers set to make Friday's tour for the "Congressional Civil Rights Pilgrimage."
The museum is located at the site of the old Lorraine Motel in Memphis where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot on April 4, 1968.
The group is being led by U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and a key figure in the civil rights movement. Lawmakers will be joined by dozens of students and clergy.
They also plan to visit Birmingham, Montgomery and Selma, three cities with ties to King.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary radio host accuses Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard of sexual misconduct
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
'America will pay a heavy price' if Trump imposes steel, aluminum tariffs on Canada: USW
-
Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes closed at Brimley Rd. after woman’s body found
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.