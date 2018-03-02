Greek museum strike shut sites in Athens, Crete
ATHENS, Greece — Museums and archaeological sites in the wider Athens area and on the Greek island of Crete are shut for the day because of a strike by guards over a benefits dispute with the Culture Ministry.
Sites affected by Friday's strike included Greece's famed Acropolis in Athens, where disappointed tourists hoping to visit the Parthenon headed instead to a nearby hill to view the monument from afar. The nearby Acropolis Museum, however, remained open.
The museum guards' union described the 24-hour work stoppage as a "warning strike."
