The Latest: Geneva airport shut for 2nd day amid heavy snow
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — The Latest on frigid weather in Europe (all times local):
10:20 a.m.
Authorities at Geneva's airport have suspended air traffic for a second straight day amid heavy snowfall.
The airport says on its
A day earlier, airport teams scrambled to de-ice planes, tarmacs and other facilities that led to a several-hour shutdown following sudden snowfall overnight.
The airport said nearly 200 inbound and outbound flights were cancelled Thursday.
Switzerland's official weather service, Meteo Suisse, said 13
___
9:40 a.m.
Britain's military is being deployed to central and western England to help get hospital workers to their jobs and to rescue people from snowbound vehicles as unusually cold weather gripped the country.
The army is sending 20 troops and 10 four-wheel drive vehicles to Shropshire, and the Royal Marines sent resources to Devon and Cornwall after police asked for help.
One train
Heathrow Airport tweeted Friday that it was working with airlines to consolidate the flight schedule "to provide more certainty around departing flights," as extreme wintry conditions were expected across the U.K. and Europe.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.