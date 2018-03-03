Avalanche in the French Pyrenees kills 1 skier, injures 2nd
PARIS — Authorities say one Spanish skier has died and another has been seriously injured after being swept away by an avalanche in the French Pyrenees.
The prefecture in the southwestern Hautes-Pyrenees region said the two skiers were part of a group of four Spanish tourists and a guide who were doing backcountry skiing Saturday in an off-piste area in Aragnouet, near the Spanish border.
Myriel Porteous, an official with the prefecture, told The Associated Press an investigation was opened to examine what set off the avalanche. He said three skiers, including the group's guide, managed to get out of the avalanche on their own.
Authorities have warned about a high risk of avalanches in the French Pyrenees and the French Alps.
On Friday, four skiers were killed in an avalanche in the French Alps.
