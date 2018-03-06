Mexican federal prosecutors open probe of ferry explosion
MEXICO CITY — Mexican federal prosecutors have formally opened their own investigation into an explosion on a tourist ferry last month that injured 26 people.
The Federal Prosecutor's Office says in a Tuesday statement that it is probing the Feb. 21 blast on the Barcos Caribe company's vessel as it was moored in Playa del Carmen with passengers nearby on the dock.
The ferry operated on the route between Playa del Carmen and the resort island of Cozumel. Barcos Caribe has been suspended from operating since shortly after the explosion.
Last week, what appeared to be undetonated explosives were found attached beneath another vessel belonging to the same company. Authorities said it was anchored 500 yards (meters) off Cozumel at the time and had not been in service for over 10 months.
