Police: Woman tries to open door during flight to Boise
A
A
Share via Email
BOISE, Idaho — Authorities say a woman is in custody after she attempted to open an aircraft door during a flight from San Francisco to Boise, Idaho.
The Idaho Statesman reports Boise police took the woman into custody after SkyWest flight 5449 landed Monday morning.
Boise Airport officials say they contacted police after flight operators reported an "unruly passenger."
SkyWest officials say the passenger was restrained on the flight, and police met the aircraft at the gate. All passengers safely left the plane.
Boise police spokeswoman Haley Williams says the woman is in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Police did not release additional information about the woman.
No criminal charges were filed as of Monday. Police and the FBI are investigating.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.