France's Eiffel Tower lights up for women's rights
PARIS — The Eiffel Tower will light up to
The message "Maintenant On Agit" ("Now We Act") will be displayed all Wednesday evening on the Parisian monument ahead of International Women's Day on Thursday.
In a short ceremony, Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo are set to make a speech alongside members of women's rights associations to support the movement.
Launched by the Foundation of Women, the movement aims to raise funds for associations helping women pursue cases before justice, "so that no woman ever again has to say #MeToo."
Over 160 French actresses have already joined the movement.
