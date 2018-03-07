US bars govt workers from Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has issued a new travel alert for the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen, where an explosion on a tourist ferry injured 26 people last month.
The embassy says in an alert posted on its
It adds that the U.S. consular agency in Playa del Carmen "will be closed until further notice."
The embassy did not specify the threat or say if it was related to the Feb. 21 blast or the subsequent discovery of apparent explosives attached to another vessel.
In a previous alert last week, it had only barred employees from taking ferries between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel Island.
Most Popular
-
Bruce McArthur was previously questioned, released by police in separate incident
-
Sailor tells military court his superior sexually assaulted him in his sleep
-
'Her soul has been crushed:' Community looks to help Sackville woman who survived tragic fire
-
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.