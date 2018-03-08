Dauphin Island mayor says town is ready for spring break
A
A
Share via Email
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. — Dauphin Island officials say the Alabama resort town has largely recovered from hurricane damage and is preparing to host vacationers as spring break season begins.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier says one of the four public beaches remains closed, but the rest of the town is "up and running" and set for spring break.
Dauphin Island sustained an estimated $6 million to $8 million in damage in October, when Hurricane Nate struck the Gulf Coast.
Several large schools have spring break in mid-March, including the University of Alabama, Auburn University, Troy University, the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi.
Other schools, such as Louisiana State University, have their spring break in late March.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Kids have been getting sick:' Parents remove students from Dartmouth school over air quality
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
-
Police to be at Halifax schools after unspecified threats made against them
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.