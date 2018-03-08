Mexico says Playa del Carmen safe; president to go there
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Mexican officials say the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen is safe despite a U.S. security alert.
The government of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said that President Enrique Pena Nieto is scheduled to attend an event in Playa del Carmen on Thursday.
The resort is near Mexico's most popular tourist destinations, like Cancun, Cozumel and Tulum.
The U.S. Embassy said it received information Wednesday about a "security threat" in Playa del Carmen and U.S. government employees are prohibited from going there.
It said the U.S. consular agency there "will be closed until further notice."
A Feb. 21 explosion on a tourist ferry in Playa del Carmen injured 26 people.
After that, the U.S. Embassy barred employees from taking ferries between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel Island.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Parents react to Halifax school board decision to keep schools open
-
'No justice' after Crown won't appeal acquittal in Colten Boushie shooting: Father
-
Police to be at Halifax schools after unspecified threats made against them
-
Vicky Mochama: Celina Caesar-Chavannes was right. Bernier does need to check his privilege.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.