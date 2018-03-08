Vermont skiers welcome late-season snowstorm
DOVER, Vt. — While much of the Northeast was lamenting the need to dig out from yet another snowstorm, the 3 feet of fluffy snow that fell in the mountains of southern Vermont was welcomed by skiers taking advantage of conditions more common in Colorado than at Eastern resorts.
By Thursday morning, the Mount Snow ski area in Dover had received 31 inches and more was expected.
"It is incredible," said Mark Broderick, of Rockville Center, New York. "It's the deepest one day snowfall I've ever seen and I've been skiing here 21 years."
This week's storm followed another storm last week that dropped heavy wet snow on the mountains.
"The snow is nice and light compared to the usual New England snowfall," Broderick said. "The mountain is doing a great job keeping things running. There are a lot of people here having fun."
The snow should set the resort up for solid skiing through the middle of April, said Mount Snow Communications Manager Jamie Storrs, who added that it was warm enough last week for him to go skiing in a T-shirt.
