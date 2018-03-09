Santa Fe couple donates $4M for new art museum facility
A
A
Share via Email
SANTA FE, N.M. — Officials say they are one step closer to a $10 million project that would convert a 1917 warehouse facility into a contemporary annex of a Santa Fe art museum after receiving a huge donation.
Officials shared designs for the new contemporary annex of the New Mexico Museum of Art on Thursday.
They say the new museum facility will be named Vladem Contemporary after Santa Fe residents Ellen and Robert Vladem who donated $4 million for the project.
Officials say they will transform the long-closed Halpin Building located in between two rail lines into an attraction for Rail Runner Express train passengers visiting Santa Fe.
Museum of New Mexico Foundation President and CEO Jamie Clements say they still need to raise $2.3 million for the project.
Officials hope to break ground in early 2019.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto man set to be deported to Nigeria after a 13-year battle
-
Halifax police officer under investigation after man sustains broken nose at city shelter
-
Halifax police investigating after body found near Casino Nova Scotia
-
Fixing the 'notorious' wind: Maritime Centre project approved with condition
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.