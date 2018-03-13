Anonymous donor gives Chincoteague ponies to Virginia herd
A
A
Share via Email
SALISBURY, Md. — Virginia's herd of wild Chincoteague ponies is growing, thanks to an anonymous donor.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company spokeswoman Denise Bowden tells The Daily Times of Salisbury that her agency jumped at the chance for eight more ponies, since the herd they manage is down from the maximum 150 ponies their permit allows.
Wild Chincoteague ponies have lived on Assateague Island off the coast of Delmarva for centuries, according to Chincoteague Island's
Three of the donated ponies can trace their lineage back to Misty, the pony immortalized in Marguerite Henry's 1947 novel, "Misty of Chincoteague," and the 1961 film, "Misty."
___
Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
-
Average rent for SRO unit with no bathroom rises to $687 a month: report
-
Light-pole cracked, wires on road, after car flips in Dartmouth accident
-
Lower Sackville taekwondo master fires back at union after being suspended over caning
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.