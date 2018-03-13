Dog dies after airline worker has it placed in overhead bin
A dog has died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant ordered the animal be put in the plane's overhead bin.
United said it was taking responsibility for the incident on the Monday night flight, saying pets should never be put in the overhead storage compartment.
Other passengers posted photos of the customer and her children after the flight.
Passengers say they heard barking during the flight and didn't know that the dog had died until the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport.
Chicago-based United said Tuesday it is investigating the incident and talking to the flight attendant.
