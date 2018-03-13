Lawsuit filed over mural featuring vulgar Trump quotes
NEW ORLEANS — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing on behalf of a New Orleans resident who says he was ordered to remove a large mural featuring infamous Donald Trump quotes from a 2005 "Access Hollywood" recording.
The mural is, in effect, a partial transcript of the recording that surfaced during the 2016 presidential race. In it, Trump is heard boasting about grabbing women's private parts and describing a woman's breasts in vulgar terms. The mural is on property owned by Neal Morris.
A federal lawsuit says Morris was ordered by the city to remove the mural after it was painted in November. The suit says city codes governing permits for murals violate the
A spokesman for the mayor said the city is reviewing the suit.
