Reception for opening of NY WWII exhibit reset for March 27
A
A
Share via Email
ALBANY, N.Y. — The opening reception for an Albany exhibit
New York state officials say the free event will be held the evening of March 27 at the Vietnam Memorial Gallery located in the Robert Abrams Justice Building at the Empire State Plaza. The opening originally scheduled for Feb. 7 had to be postponed because of inclement weather.
The exhibit titled "Their Glory Can Never Fade" tells the story of the 369th Infantry Regiment, an African-American unit that was part of the New York National Guard when the U.S. entered the war in 1917.
Artifacts and documents on display chronicle the regiment's European battlefield exploits, which led the Germans to nickname their black American foes the "Hellfighters."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Members of Canadian military banned from associating with outlaw bikers
-
Light-pole cracked, wires on road, after car flips in Dartmouth accident
-
Psychiatrist who treated patients for their homosexuality had sex with male patients in his office
-
Average rent for SRO unit with no bathroom rises to $687 a month: report
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.