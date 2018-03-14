Oneika the Traveller: An influencer broaches complex issues
A
A
Influencers are seen as having a lot of clout in the travel industry these days. Their ranks include Oneika Raymond, known as Oneika the Traveller, who's been to more than 100 countries. She blogs and Instagrams about travel and hosts two Travel Channel shows on Facebook: "Big City, Little Budget" and "One Bag and You're Out."
But Raymond also broaches complex issues that aren't always covered by mainstream travel media, including what it's like to travel as a black woman and how, as an influencer, she tries to balance transparency while promoting the destination she's hired to represent. Raymond shared tips and thoughts in the latest episode of AP Travel's weekly "Get Outta Here!" podcast . Here are some excerpts, edited for brevity and clarity.
Raymond hashtags some of her posts #blackgirlmagic. She also acknowledges that black
"If I travel to places where they don't have a large black population, I get a lot of stares," she said. "I get people trying to touch my hair and touch my skin and take pictures in a way that many white
How does she respond to that attention?
"I am so used to it that I actually enjoy engaging with people," she said. "We travel because we want to discover. That is what fuels me every time I go on the road. When I encounter these situations where people are very interested or attracted to me because of the way I look, or because of the differences in the way I look, I am really happy to have that dialogue and to engage with them. ... We are both learning. I am learning about their culture and they're learning about me and by proxy my culture."
LET THE LOCALS TELL THEIR OWN STORIES
Raymond takes issue with the all-too-familiar photos of white
STAYING SAFE
As a woman who's
TRANSPARENCY
Raymond is the rare influencer who describes the challenges of being transparent about being hired to promote destinations. "When I write about places that I've been to and have paid for on my own dime, you can expect 100
WHAT'S NEXT
Where's Raymond headed next? In April, she'll be taking her "Big City, Little Budget" show to Texas.
