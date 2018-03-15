Appeals court lifts halt to Louisiana pipeline construction
BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal appeals court has lifted a judge's order that temporarily halts construction of a crude oil pipeline in a Louisiana swamp.
A divided three-judge panel from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday granted Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC's request for an emergency stay that suspends the judge's ruling while it appeals.
On Feb. 23, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick sided with environmental groups and issued a preliminary injunction stopping all Bayou Bridge pipeline construction work in the Atchafalaya Basin until the groups' lawsuit is resolved.
Company attorneys argued Dick's ruling "fails the basic requirements" for issuing such an order.
The appeals court panel's majority opinion says the company is likely to succeed on the merits of its claim that Dick abused her discretion in granting the injunction.
