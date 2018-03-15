Bank on great golf in Charlotte, North Carolina's largest city

Chances are good it is business — not golf or the NASCAR Hall of Fame or even the mouth-watering Southern cuisine — that draws you to Charlotte the first time.

North Carolina’s largest city is third among U.S. banking centres (after New York and San Francisco) with nine Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the metropolitan area. Skyscrapers dominate the neighbourhood known as Uptown, most notably the 60-storey trapezoidal steel-and-glass tower of the Bank of America Plaza.

But the real fun in Charlotte happens after-hours and between business meetings. With Southern grace and cosmopolitan style, the city of 842,000 is host to a vibrant arts and music scene, renowned museums, and professional sports teams that include the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

The golf is excellent, too. May 3 to 6, Quail Hollow Club will host the PGA Tour’s annual Wells Fargo Championship. More than 50 public-play courses are found in or within easy reach of the city, including layouts by revered architects such as Tom Fazio and Dan Maples.

An ideal stay-and-play option for golfers is The Ballantyne, a luxurious 244-room hotel in the tony suburb of Ballantyne, about 20 kilometres from Uptown. The resort features The Golf Club at Ballantyne, a strong 18-hole course punctuated by ponds, streams and stands of trees. Also on site is the Ballantyne Golf Academy with Dana Rader.

Another local favourite is Rocky River Golf Club, a demanding Dan Maples design found northeast of Charlotte near the massive Charlotte Motor Speedway. Maples, who built many of the top courses in the Carolinas, carved this one through rolling hills and wetlands.

Charlotte is smack in the heart of NASCAR country. An essential stop for every visitor, race fan or not, is the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown. More than 50 interactive exhibits trace the sport’s roots from moonshine running to the billion-dollar extravaganza of today.

Uptown is also home to the fascinating Levine Museum of the New South, which focuses on the city’s growth since the Civil War. Visitors interact with the past by stepping inside a sharecropper’s home or learning to make handspun thread.

Though thoroughly modernized, Charlotte offers glimpses of its Old South roots in the Dilworth, Myers Park and Fourth Ward neighbourhoods, with their shaded streets and Antebellum architecture. In the hip Plaza Midwood district, historic houses are being converted into wine bars and stylish restaurants.

Fuelled by the banking boom that brought an international workforce to this once staid city, the red-hot dining scene features everything from haute cuisine to the New South specialties served at the two Rooster’s Wood-fired Kitchen locations. Chef Jim Noble’s prime beef brisket and coconut cake are the stuff of local legend.

It’s exactly the type of stick-to-the-ribs fortification needed after 18 holes at Larkhaven Golf Club, Renaissance Park Golf Course, Springfield Golf Club or Birkdale Golf Club, all popular layouts.

First-time visitors naturally struggle to take it all in. Best to plan a return not for business, but to focus completely on Charlotte’s golf courses and other pleasures.