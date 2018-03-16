2 bison slaughter protesters arrested in Yellowstone park
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two people were arrested after chaining themselves to cement-filled barrels in an effort to prevent trucks from hauling Yellowstone National Park bison to slaughterhouses.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports two members of the group Wild Buffalo
A federal court clerk in Mammoth, Wyoming, confirmed the arrests. Their names were not released.
Wild Buffalo
Bison are shipped to slaughter each year as part of a population management plan for the park.
Three Wild Buffalo
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com
