Grand Canyon pipeline breaks prompt more steps to save water
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park is implementing more stringent water use restrictions and conservation measures due to a series of breaks in the pipeline that supplies the South Rim.
Park officials say the park will remain in conservation mode until water in storage tanks reaches sustainable levels.
Under the latest restrictions announced Saturday, the RV dump-fill station and laundry and showers for South Rim campers are closed, and sinks in public and employee restrooms are turned off. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Park officials say previous conservation measures announced Wednesday remain in place. Those include using disposable dishes and utensils in restaurants, serving water by request only and adopting low water-use methods to clean hotel rooms.
Park services on the North Rim remain closed for winter.
