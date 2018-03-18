Indianapolis airport gets kiosks for international travellers
A
A
Share via Email
Indianapolis International Airport has added two kiosks intended to move some international
Airport officials say the new Global Entry kiosks will save low-risk, pre-approved international
The kiosks opened this month, two months before the airport's inaugural nonstop trans-Atlantic flight to Paris, in May.
James Moore is the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Indianapolis port director. He says the kiosks are benefiting "the
To use the kiosks,
Applicants pay a non-refundable, $100 per-person fee that's payable online at the time of the application's submission. The program's membership is good for five years.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.