Alabama tourism promoting April walking tours
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama's tourism agency is promoting a series of walking tours that will start next month in cities both large and small.
About 30 communities statewide are offering the free, hour-long strolls beginning April 7.
Community leaders will conduct walking tours in historic areas with starting points that include the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Huntsville's Constitution Village, the History Museum of Mobile and the Montgomery Area Visitor Center.
Tours will also now be held in smaller towns including Athens, Bayou La Batre, Eutaw, Eufaula and Monroeville.
The Alabama Tourism Department says more than 35,000 people have participated in the walking tours since the program started 15 years ago.
The tour information can be found online at https://alabama.travel/trails/april-walking-tours# .
