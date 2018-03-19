Driver leads officer on chase that ends at Tulsa airport
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was hospitalized after leading an officer on a chase that ended at Tulsa International Airport.
Tulsa police Sgt. Shane Tuell said the chase started Monday after an officer tried to stop a speeding, black pickup. The pursuit eventually led onto a circular drive at the airport.
Tuell said the truck drove against traffic and blew two tires before it spun out and stopped near a gate. Police initially thought it had crashed.
The man was apprehended and taken to a hospital. His condition wasn't available, but Tuell said officers believe he was under the influence of Oxycodone. It's unclear whether he will face charges.
Airport spokeswoman Alexis Higgins says no one at the airport was hurt and that there were no flight delays or damage.
