For travellers, seders around the world

The Jewish outreach organization Chabad-Lubavitch will be hosting ritual holiday dinners in countries ranging from Australia, China and South Africa to Brazil and Germany.
Spring-break
An annual seder in Kathmandu, Nepal, draws nearly 2,000 people each year, including many Israeli
An online directory at Chabad.org/seders has a search function to help locate seders by city, state and country. Hosts ask that you reserve ahead. Most seders are free though some charge $36 to $40 a person, but none turn guests away for lack of funds.
The Passover holiday begins March 30 at sundown.
