Life / Travel

For travellers, seders around the world

Jewish travellers who are away from home this Passover can find seders to attend in destinations around the world.

The Jewish outreach organization Chabad-Lubavitch will be hosting ritual holiday dinners in countries ranging from Australia, China and South Africa to Brazil and Germany.

Spring-break travellers will find seders in places like Orlando, Florida; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

An annual seder in Kathmandu, Nepal, draws nearly 2,000 people each year, including many Israeli travellers .

An online directory at Chabad.org/seders has a search function to help locate seders by city, state and country. Hosts ask that you reserve ahead. Most seders are free though some charge $36 to $40 a person, but none turn guests away for lack of funds.

The Passover holiday begins March 30 at sundown.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...