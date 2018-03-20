Life / Travel

How travellers can beat crowds and help reduce overtourism

FILE - In this May 11, 2016, file photo, graffiti reading "Go Home" is sprayed on a map of bicycle paths at the entrance to Amsterdam's Vondelpark, a popular spot for tourists to ride their rental bicycles. Experts from GetYourGuide say travelers can reduce their impact on heavily touristed sites by booking visits in advance for less popular times, by traveling in off-peak seasons and by seeking out smaller, more authentic experiences where they can live like a local. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

FILE - In this May 11, 2016, file photo, graffiti reading "Go Home" is sprayed on a map of bicycle paths at the entrance to Amsterdam's Vondelpark, a popular spot for tourists to ride their rental bicycles. Experts from GetYourGuide say travelers can reduce their impact on heavily touristed sites by booking visits in advance for less popular times, by traveling in off-peak seasons and by seeking out smaller, more authentic experiences where they can live like a local. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Many popular destinations are grappling with overtourism. That's when a place gets more tourists than it can reasonably handle, resulting in crowds, long lines, disruptions of daily life for locals and sometimes environmental degradation.

Johannes Reck, the CEO of GetYourGuide.com , says there are things travellers can do that will not only make their own experiences more pleasant, but will also reduce their impact on heavily touristed sites.

The problem, Reck says, isn't just too many people. It's too many people in the same place at the same time.

Book your visit in advance for less popular times and you'll skip lines and crowds. Travel in off-peak seasons and prices will be lower, too. And consider skipping some of the most famous places in favour of more authentic, local experiences.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...