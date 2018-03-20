The Latest: Powerful storm begins moving into California
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a powerful Pacific storm affecting California (all times local):
8 p.m.
A powerful Pacific storm is moving into central and southern parts of California, pouring rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.
Between a quarter and a third of an inch of rain was recorded throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through Tuesday evening. Trace amounts were beginning to fall in some parts of Los Angeles County.
The worst of the storm is expected between midday Wednesday through Thursday, bringing 2-5 inches (5-13
Thousands of people have evacuated communities on the south coast of Santa Barbara County, where a Jan. 9 deluge unleashed debris flows into Montecito that left 21 people dead and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes.
8:30 a.m.
Thousands of people are under evacuation orders as a powerful Pacific storm approaches California.
The National Weather Service says an atmospheric river — a huge plume of subtropical moisture — is aimed at the state's central and southern coast, where wildfire scars have left foothill communities vulnerable to flooding and debris flows.
The storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday and persist through Thursday, bringing 2-5 inches (5-13
As many as 30,000 people have been ordered to leave communities by noon on the south coast of Santa Barbara County, where a Jan. 9 deluge unleashed deadly debris flows into Montecito.
