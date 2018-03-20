United suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold
A
A
Share via Email
United Airlines is pausing its pet-shipping business after mishaps that include a dog winding up in Japan instead of Kansas.
United said Tuesday that it will halt PetSafe reservations while it reviews the service, which lets customers ship pets as cargo. Fees can run several hundred dollars for a medium-size or big dog.
The review, expected to finish by May 1, doesn't affect pets in the cabin like the French bulldog that died last week after a flight attendant ordered a passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin.
After that incident, United chartered a private jet to return the German shepherd from Japan. Two days later another flight made an unplanned landing in Ohio because it was carrying a dog that was put on the wrong plane.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
Man who flew in lawn chair over Calgary plans legal, record-breaking flight
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store
-
Charges expected after two men arrested in Dartmouth homicide case
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.