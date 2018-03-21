Scenic viewpoints added to NY bridge's rebuilt sidewalk
A
A
Share via Email
HUDSON, N.Y. — Scenic viewpoints have been added to the completely rebuilt sidewalk on one of the New York state-operated bridges spanning the Hudson River between Albany and New York City.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday three viewpoints, each 50 feet long by 10 feet wide, have been added along the one-mile-long sidewalk on the Rip Van Winkle Bridge linking Greene and Columbia counties.
Known as the Hudson River SkyWalk, the project will feature a pedestrian trail linking historic sites on the opposite sides of the river: the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill and the Olana State Historic Site in Hudson.
Both are key locations for the 19-century landscape painting style known as the Hudson River School.
The Rip Van Winkle is one of five spans operated by the New York State Bridge Authority.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Oil backers cheesed off at Domino's over pipeline protest pizza claim
-
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
Nova Scotia man charged with impaired driving while drinking 'straight from a liquor bottle'
-
RCMP in Alberta allege dad left baby in cold car while he went to bar
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.