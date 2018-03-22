Singapore: A guide to discovering the Lion City

These are the five things you must do when you travel to Singapore:

Roam the streets

Singapore is a series of neighbourhoods, all of which yield an interesting mix of old and new. Trendy Tiong Bahru is filled with cool boutiques, design shops, bookstores and small cafés, including your must-do: the Tiong Bahru Bakery (have the almond chocolate croissant). The Katong area is a multicultural community filled with fun concept stores, great restaurants, massage parlours and karaoke joints. Little India and Dempsey Hill should also be on your wander list.

Soak up the art

National Gallery Singapore exhibits the largest collection of Southeast Asian art in the world in an interconnected complex linking the old Supreme Court and city hall buildings. Expansive courtrooms, hallways, offices and judges chambers were converted into galleries, some documenting Singapore’s history and independence. The building also houses National Kitchen, a fine-dining spot showcasing Singapore’s culinary heritage.

Go play in the park

Gardens by the Bay is a nature reserve complete with its own family of free-range otters who you can find sleeping off lunch at the water’s edge. A series of three gardens here is dominated by a grove of “supertree” structures and by two domed conservatories, the Flower Dome and the Cloud Forest. In the latter, visitors ascend the Cloud Mountain by elevator, then take a circular pathway down through it.

Do something touristy

The water-breathing Merlion is a mythical creature with a lion’s head and the body of a fish. A national icon at the water’s edge of Marina Bay, it is perhaps the most photographed statue in town. Watch out for selfie sticks! After that, wander around the bay to take in the view and grab a drink at the top of the giant, three-tower Marina Bay Sands hotel, another skyline landmark.

Eat everything in sight

Neighbourhood markets all have a food wing of “hawker stalls,” rows of kiosks that each produce just a few food items, such as chicken rice, fried noodles, dumplings, satays and the like. You can have an excellent meal for under $4. Find the best food at the place with the longest lineup; it may well be one of the three dozen stalls in the city recognized by the Michelin Guide.

•••