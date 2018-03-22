The Latest: New round of heavy rain enters California

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on California storms (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

A new round of heavy rain is coming ashore on the central California coast, where thousands of people have been evacuated due to risk of debris flows from wildfire burn areas.

After an overnight lull, the storm returned before dawn Thursday in what the National Weather Service says will heavier rains.

So far, there's been no repeat of the massive and deadly debris flows that struck the Santa Barbara County community of Montecito in January but forecasters say the threat remains.

Stormy weather has also spread throughout the state, including the Sierra Nevada, where heavy snow has been making travel difficult.

Localized flooding is possible in the central California interior and in counties north of San Francisco Bay.

___

11:22 p.m.

Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come, leaving authorities and disaster-weary residents on edge.

Record rain fell in parts of Southern California evacuated by thousands over the threat of debris flows and mudslides from wildfire burn areas.

Although there were no major debris flows as feared, forecasters warned that disaster is still very possible as the rain picks up on Thursday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sirard says officials hope residents don't think this is a "cry-wolf scenario."