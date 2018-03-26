Mountain club members decry Fire Island cabin sale proposal
FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. — Members of the Appalachian Mountain Club are opposing a proposal to sell its cabin on New York's trendy Fire Island.
According to The New York Times , the cabin sleeps 24 visitors in bunk beds. Members pay $30 to $50 for weeknights or $200 for a weekend.
A memo to board members says a real estate agent has suggested a list price of $1.7 million.
A vote has been delayed.
New York-North Jersey Chapter members say development of the 1.4-acre property could affect migrating monarch butterflies and mating horseshoe crabs.
The club advocates for the protection and enjoyment of mountains, forests, waters and trails.
Its president, John Judge, says it has to allocate resources carefully. He says the cabin has room for limited visitors and could be jeopardized by powerful storms.
Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com
