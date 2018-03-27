Get lost in 32 rooms of books at the Book Loft in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you are longing to lose yourself in a good read and happen to find yourself in Columbus, Ohio, you might consider getting lost in a 32-room bookstore, The Book Loft of German Village.
The independent bookstore, which opened more than 40 years ago, is a maze of literature, selling everything from the latest releases and
The Book Loft is located south of downtown Columbus in the German Village
The store is located in a small strip of handsome red brick, pre-Civil War buildings that once housed general stores, a saloon and a nickelodeon movie
The interior is truly a warren of interconnected rooms. The shop provides a map to guide intrepid readers on their quest to locate literary gems among the tomes. Every inch of the 32 rooms are filled with books on wooden shelves. Narrow hallways, with barely enough room to squeeze past other patrons, lead to more rooms, or to nooks and cul-de-sacs, to stairs, bends and dead-ends.
Open seven days a week, and brimming with 150,000 individual titles and over 500,000 books in stock, The Book Loft also brims with shoppers. At times almost cramped with bookworms, the store is one of the nation's largest independent bookstores with a unique feel unmatched by big chains or even smaller indie bookstores.
It's a few blocks from the
Patience and perseverance are required to find the rooms and books you are looking for. And yes, you'd be guaranteed to find your title faster with an online search, but there's nothing like that feeling you get browsing in a physical bookstore: a love of books among both shoppers and staff, and a feeling of pride in keeping a beloved indie store going.
___
If You Go...
BOOK LOFT OF GERMAN VILLAGE: 631 S. Third St., Columbus, Ohio; http://www.bookloft.com/ or 614-464-1774. Open daily 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
