Small airline Great Lakes suspends flight operations
Great Lakes Airlines, which operated small turboprop planes between destinations in the West and Midwest, has suspended flying.
The airline says in a note on its
The airline did not immediately respond to messages on Tuesday.
Great Lakes served fewer than a dozen destinations, linking big cities including Los Angeles, Phoenix and Denver with smaller destinations like Telluride, Colorado, and Prescott, Arizona.
On its
The company says partner Aerodynamics Inc. will operate Great Lakes Jet Express flights between Denver and Pierre and Watertown, South Dakota.
