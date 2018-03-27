Usher, Common to perform lynching memorial opening concert
A
A
Share via Email
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Concert for Peace and Justice with a lineup that includes Usher, Common, The Roots and Kirk Franklin has been announced for the grand opening of a memorial in Alabama to victims of lynching.
WSFA-TV reports that the Equal Justice Initiative announced the lineup for the April 27 concert celebrating the National Memorial for Peace and Justice. Concert tickets start around $50 and go on sale Friday. The memorial also will have an opening ceremony , featuring Sweet Honey in the Rock and Rep. John Lewis. And there's a two-day summit with an array of national leaders and civil rights advocates on April 26 and 27.
The memorial overlooking downtown Montgomery is dedicated to racial terror lynchings of African Americans and the legacy of slavery and racial inequality in America.
___
Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.