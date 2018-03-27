Wyoming airline suspends most operations
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming-based Great Lakes Airlines has suspended all flight operations in the five states it operates.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the company announced that the suspension of service was effective as of midnight Monday but said it had not entered bankruptcy.
Company officials have attributed recent struggles with providing air service to a national pilot shortage.
Great Lakes Founder Doug Voss and Cheyenne Regional Airport Director Tim Barth could not immediately be reached for comment.
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com
