Downeaster pilot program to Rockland is a no-go this summer
A
A
Share via Email
ROCKLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster won't be running this summer to Rockland, Maine.
Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority Patricia Quinn said Wednesday that Amtrak was unable to put all of the pieces together, including crew qualifying and a risk assessment of 58 miles of track between Brunswick and Rockland.
That means there won't be a pilot program on three weekends this summer.
But Quinn said she isn't giving up on the idea. The goal is to complete the qualifying and assessments this year and launch the pilot program next summer.
The passenger rail service started between Boston and Portland, Maine, in December 2001. Service expanded northward to Freeport and Brunswick in November 2012.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I just want to cut men’s hair’: Immigrant hairstylists find difficulty in Ontario licensing exam
-
Province announces new rules for smoking dope, fines could reach $2,000
-
Accused murderer had grudge against man delivering pizza: Crown lawyer
-
Man dupes Nova Scotia store clerk into giving him $300 extra in cash
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.