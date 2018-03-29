FAA changing departure routes for many flights from Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Federal Aviation Administration is largely reverting to old routes for many flights departing Phoenix's main airport as the latest step in resolving a yearslong fight over aircraft noise.
The FAA says the re-routing taking effect Thursday for planes departing Sky Harbor International Airport to the west implements an agreement between the agency, the city and residents of historic
FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the changed routes are for planes taking off to the west and then either continuing westward or turning north.
Phoenix and
