Power restored at Bellagio resort on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS — A short-circuit in an electrical panel was blamed for a power outage that forced a six-hour closure Thursday of parts of the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
Power was restored about 5 p.m. to the Cirque Theater, buffet restaurant and parts of the casino race and sports book betting area, said Mary Hynes, spokeswoman for MGM Resorts International, the corporate owner of the nearly 4,000-room property.
Hynes said two evening performances of the Cirque du Soleil show "O'' were expected to go on as scheduled, but that it might take longer to reopen the buffet.
Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said no injuries were reported and no evacuation was ordered but firefighters helped people out of elevators.
Casino operations were not affected by the outage, which Buchanan blamed on water from a leaking pipe making contact with an electrical panel.
Guest rooms continued to have electricity, officials said.
