Report: Hawaii hotels experienced key growth in February
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — Hawaii hoteliers experienced growth across all key property performance measures in February.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the Hawaii Tourism Authority released its Hawaii Hotel Performance Report on Wednesday. The report says statewide occupancy grew nearly 2 percentage points year-over-year to 85.6
Those measures helped push revenue per available room up 10.5
Jennifer Chun, transportation authority director of tourism research, said all classes of hotel properties on all counties performed well.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Protesters say restaurant owner made show of carving, eating meat in front window
-
-
Transit police bolster ranks as more crooks caught on Vancouver region's transportation system
-
Why this Alberta hockey mom is proud of her viral breastfeeding photo
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.