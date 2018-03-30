Air France cancels a quarter of flights amid strike over pay
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — French airline Air France says a quarter of its flights have been cancelled due to a day-long strike over pay.
The company said in a statement that 20
Air France recommends that passengers check their flights before going to the airport and has offered to change tickets for free.
The strike aims to put pressure on management to increase salaries by 6
It comes amid protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's economic changes — trains, planes, schools and other public services have been disrupted.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.