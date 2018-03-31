Vehicle scanning system being installed at San Luis port
A
A
Share via Email
SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Construction of a new inspection system to rapidly scan passenger vehicles for contraband and security threats is underway at the San Luis border crossing in southwestern Arizona.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says installation of the drive-thru imaging system is expected to be completed in early May and that
The agency says the Z-Portal system produces multi-view images that show changes in density, alerting officers to the potential presence of hidden stowaways, narcotics, merchandise, and other concealed threats.
The agency also says use of the system will help reduce risks faced by officers physically dismantling vehicles suspected of carrying concealed contraband and items that may pose a threat.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.