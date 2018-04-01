Swiss Alps avalanche leaves 3 dead, 2 injured near glacier
BERLIN — Swiss police say three skiers have been killed in an avalanche in the Alps and two others have been taken to a hospital with light injuries.
Police in Valais canton (state) say the avalanche hit the group of five skiers on Saturday afternoon. The group had set off from an Alpine hut earlier in the day to cross the famed Aletsch Glacier in southern Switzerland to the Fiescheralp area.
Another group saw the avalanche and alerted rescuers, who recovered two of the skiers alive on Saturday evening and found the bodies of the other three. Police said the victims were Spanish citizens.
Police said Sunday that the rescue operation was "extremely difficult" because of the weather conditions and poor visibility.
