Atlanta airport Wi-Fi finally operating after attack
ATLANTA —
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sent a tweet Monday saying that its free Wi-Fi is up and running. The message adds: "To all — thank you for your patience."
The system has been down since a ransomware cyberattack hit the city's computer network on March 22.
Officials say the attack didn't affect safety at the airport, but the Wi-Fi and flight information systems were taken down as a precaution. They say the attack included the encryption of some city data and caused outages for numerous city computer systems.
City officials haven't said whether they paid the $51,000 ransom demanded by hackers.
