Avalanche in French Alps kills 1 and injures 3 others
PARIS — French mountain rescuers say an avalanche in the Alps has killed one person and injured three. Searches are underway for others who may be trapped in the snow.
An officer with the Chamonix mountain guides service said the avalanche hit Monday in the Aiguilles Rouges range near Chamonix. The area is across from the Mont Blanc massif.
The officer said a group of backcountry skiers was caught in the avalanche. Authorities are currently checking in with all groups skiing in the area to ensure that everyone is accounted for.
More than a dozen people have died in avalanches in the French Alps this year.
