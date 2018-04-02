Bar Harbor loses airliner service months before summer
BAR HARBOR, Maine — An airline that recently lost service to a northern Maine region will no longer offer flights to Bar Harbor Airport this summer.
Pen-Air decided to stop serving Bar Harbor after the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded to another airline a federally subsidized contract to serve Presque Isle's Northern Maine Regional Airport on March 20. The Bangor Daily News reports this leaves the airport little time to find a carrier who will ferry passengers to the island during the busy summer season.
Bar Harbor Airport Manager Bradley Madeira says summer travel is threatened by the sudden cancellation
The airport has another airline, Cape Air, which flies to Boston and beyond. Pen-Air had served Bar Harbor since 2012.
Bids to replace Pen-Air at Bar Harbor are due on April 5.
